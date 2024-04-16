Renowned Carnatic musician KG Jayan passes away at 90

Renowned Carnatic musician KG Jayan, whose extraordinary talent enthralled music enthusiasts with his film compositions and devotional melodies, died in Tripunithura on Tuesday (April 16), according to film industry sources in Kochi.

A Padma Shree awardee, Jayan was 90 and had reportedly been ailing for a while.

Jayan also scored the music for many Tamil and Malayalam films. Noted film star Manoj K Jayan is his son.

Jayavijaya music

Identified by the brand “Jayavijaya”, Jayan and his twin brother KG Vijayan created compositions that deeply moved audiences, evoking feelings of love and devotion, and their music had a significant impact across the state of Kerala.

Their musical odyssey began with the creation of a hymn dedicated to their beloved deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Jayan maintained the musical identity “Jayavijaya” despite his brother’s death.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, VD Satheesan, condoled the demise of Jayan.

(With agency inputs)