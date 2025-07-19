MK Muthu obituary: Eldest son of former TN chief minister Karunanidhi dies at 77

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has confirmed that MK Muthu, the eldest son of the late former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi and half-brother of Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed away in Chennai on Saturday (July 19) at around 8.00 am due to age-related ailments. His body has been kept at his residence in Enjambakkam, Chennai, for public homage.

MK Muthu, born on January 14, 1948, was the eldest son of M Karunanidhi, fondly known as "Kalaignar," and his first wife, Padmavathy, who died at age 20 due to tuberculosis shortly after Muthu’s birth.

Karunanidhi, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics and Tamil cinema, initially envisioned Muthu as his political heir in the early 1970s. However, to counter the rising influence of MG Ramachandran (MGR), founder of the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Karunanidhi launched Muthu into Tamil cinema as an actor and singer.

Lead actor, playback singer

Muthu debuted as a lead actor in 1970, starring in films such as Pillaiyo Pillai, Samayalkaran, Anayavilaku, Ingeyum Manidhargal, and Pookkari, often paired with actress Vennira Aadai Nirmala, with several of these films achieving commercial success. Beyond acting, Muthu showcased his talent as a playback singer, lending his voice to memorable songs in his films. In 2008, he made a notable return to singing with a song in the film Mattuthavani under music director Deva.

Despite his early prominence, Muthu’s film career did not sustain long-term success. Differences with his father led him to join the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a move that strained family ties and distanced him from the DMK’s political sphere. However, father and son reconciled in 2009 after Muthu fell seriously ill, marking a resolution to their decades-long rift. In 2013, Muthu faced health challenges, including a cardio-respiratory arrest, requiring ventilator support and treatment for hypoxic brain damage.