K P Yohannan: The evangelist whose life touched millions leaves behind a fraught legacy

Mor Athanasius Yohan I, also known as K P Yohannan (1950-2024), founded the Kerala-based Believers Eastern Church in 1993. He transformed gospel preaching in India by pioneering the use of modern mass communication strategies, including audio-visual media. As early as the beginning of the 1980s, he launched his private radio station, Athmeeya Yathra (Spiritual Journey). It was through his radio and television communications that Yohannan truly made his mark.



For over three decades, his daily broadcast, Athmeeya Yathra, resonated with listeners across 14 nations in 113 Asian languages, providing a beacon of hope in a world filled with uncertainty. In his initial Malayalam radio solo broadcasts, Yohannan used to address the central Kerala Christian community, speaking to them as his own brothers and sisters, and seamlessly connecting their daily life experiences with his message of divine guidance towards God. This approach resonated deeply with his audience, resulting in a profound impact.



The message of hope and redemption



Born on March 8, 1950, Yohannan, ascended from humble beginnings as a Pentecostal preacher to become a prominent Christian figure in Kerala and subsequently went global. At 16, Yohannan joined Operation Mobilization, serving for eight years in the Indian subcontinent. He later moved to the US in 1974 for theological studies at Criswell College in Dallas, Texas, becoming the school’s first international graduate. He also received an honorary degree of divinity from Hindustan Bible Institute and College in Madras (now Chennai).



Yohannan’s influence extended far beyond traditional ministry as he leveraged print and radio platforms to disseminate the gospel message to a global audience. With over 200 books on Christian living and missions to his name, including the acclaimed Revolution in World Missions: One Man’s Journey to Change a Generation (1986), he became a prolific author whose words inspired countless people to deepen their faith and commitment. His global radio broadcast, ‘Road to Reality’, reached over 900 radio stations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, captivating audiences with his compelling message of love, grace, and redemption.



Through these mediums, he became a beloved figure, offering solace and encouragement to millions of individuals seeking spiritual guidance and reassurance. As the president of GFA World, formerly known as Gospel for Asia, which he founded, along with his wife Gisela, a German by birth, to promote biblical teachings, Yohannan changed the landscape of missions with an innovative approach. Under his guidance, GFA World became one of the world’s largest missionary organisations; it was later rechristened as Believer’s Church and then Believer’s Eastern Church, reaching thousands with the message of hope and redemption.

“I last met him during the election campaign recently. The main topic of our conversation was how to make Pathanamthitta geriatric-friendly. He was very keen on the project ‘K for Care,’ run by the Kudumbashree mission and discussed how the Believers Church Medical College could contribute to it. In fact, I had forgotten to seek vote amidst our conversation,” said TM Thomas Isaac, former state finance minister and the CPI (M) candidate in Pathanamthitta. “The charitable health care work the Believers Church is doing, especially through the Believers Medical College Thiruvalla, is commendable,” added Isaac.

As the founding Metropolitan Bishop, his vision for the church as “evangelical in nature and outlook, oriental in worship, democratic in function, and orthodox in governance and character” resonated with believers worldwide, uniting them under a common purpose. In the initial stages, it was envisaged as a protestant evangelical ministry which did not believe in the concepts of saints or mother of God. In fact, his ministry was modelled after the Martoma church, the denomination in which he was born.



The controversies that trailed him



Yohannan’s visionary leadership and commitment to spreading the gospel were laudable, yet his legacy was not without controversy. His name became entangled in various contentious issues, such as real estate transactions and allegations of foreign currency violations, casting shadows over his otherwise commendable endeavours in evangelism. Yohannan’s real estate ventures surfaced prominently in 2005 with the Believers’ Church’s acquisition of 2,263 acres of rubber estate from Harrison Malayalam Ltd for Rs 63 crore.



He also owned the Cheruvally estate, renowned as one of Kerala’s best-managed rubber estates. In a dramatic development in November 2020, the Income Tax Department raided KP Yohannan’s premises, seizing Rs 57 lakh from a car boot. This followed the Ministry of Home Affairs’ prohibition on the Believers Church and three associated NGOs from accepting foreign funding. Allegations surfaced that the church had amassed over Rs 1,000 crore in foreign funds over 18 years. Scrutiny intensified over the operations of Gospel for Asia and Believers Church, particularly after the purchase of the Cheruvally rubber estate. Accusations flew, suggesting that the church misused foreign funds to acquire land for undisclosed purposes, amidst debates over the legality of the transaction, including claims of forged land titles by the seller, Harrison’s Malayalam Ltd.



The news made waves when the state government announced plans to acquire the estate for building the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport. However, Yohannan’s church swiftly filed a petition, leading to the Kerala High Court issuing a stay order. The airport project has been marred in controversy after people raised protests against land acquisition. Initially criticized by the RSS in Kerala for alleged conversions of Hindus to Christianity, Yohannan made headlines recently by endorsing Anil Antony, the BJP’s candidate in the Pathanamthitta constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.