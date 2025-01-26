Dr KM Cherian, Chennai-based heart surgery pioneer, dies at 82

Dr KM Cherian, a celebrated figure in the field of Indian cardiac surgery, passed away at the age of 82. He collapsed while attending a wedding in Bengaluru and was later pronounced dead at Manipal Hospitals on Saturday night.

Confirming the news, his daughter Sandhya Cherian told media persons: “We rushed him to Manipal Hospitals, where he was declared dead at 11:55 pm.”

A trailblazer

Over decades, Dr Cherian made groundbreaking contributions to the field of cardiac surgery in India. In 1975, he performed the nation’s first successful coronary artery bypass surgery, marking a significant milestone in medical history.

He also performed India’s first heart transplant following the legalisation of brain death. His pioneering work extended further, as he conducted the country’s first heart-lung transplant and the first paediatric heart transplant, cementing his reputation as a leader in cardiac care.

A distinguished career

Dr Cherian’s professional journey included serving at the Railway Hospital in Chennai and working with prominent institutions such as Vijaya Hospital and Madras Medical Mission.

He later founded Frontier Lifeline and the Dr KM Cherian Heart Foundation, institutions in Chennai that have become synonymous with advanced cardiac care in India.

Dr Cherian also had close professional ties with Dr Christiaan Barnard, the South African surgeon renowned for performing the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant.

A brilliant surgeon, Dr Cherian was also know for his kindness toward patients and their families. "He would make sure the patient feels at ease, and keep the panic at bay. At the same time, he would not play down or undermine the cardiac issue in any way," a patient, on whom he operated in the early 1980s, told The Federal.

Honours and accolades

Between 1990 and 1993, Dr Cherian served as the honorary surgeon to the President of India, reflecting the esteem in which he was held in medical circles.

His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Harvard Medical Excellence Award in 2005.

Early life, medical training

Born to Mammen of the Kotturathu house in Kayamkulam, Kerala, Dr Cherian began his medical career as a lecturer in surgery at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore. In 1970, he migrated to Australia, where he pursued advanced medical training. He completed his Fellowship of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (FRACS) in Cardiothoracic Surgery in 1973.

Following his studies, he worked under two prominent pioneers in cardiac surgery. He served as a Special Fellow in Paediatric Cardiac Surgery under Dr John W. Kirklin in Birmingham, Alabama, and later trained under Dr Albert Starr at the University of Oregon.

On his birthday in 1968, at the age of 26, Dr Cherian performed his first open-heart surgery, in Australia.