Zelenskyy says India ‘mostly with Ukraine’ despite Russian oil trade, contradicting Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to have contradicted his US counterpart Donald Trump’s allegation that India, along with China, was the “primary funders” of Russia’s war against his country, stating that India was “mostly with Ukraine” despite issues regarding New Delhi’s energy trade with Moscow.

‘Trump can manage India’s Russian oil issue’

Zelenskyy, in an interview with Fox News, expressed hope that President Trump can manage the issue of India’s oil purchase from Russia, adding that he was hopeful that New Delhi would change its attitude toward the Russian energy sector.

“I think India is mostly with us. Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With Europeans making a closer and stronger relationship with India, I think we have to do everything not to withdraw India, and they will change their attitude to the Russian energy sector. I am sure,” said Zelenskyy. His remarks came in response to the reporter mentioning India as one of the contributors to the war in Ukraine.

Not as hopeful with China

However, Zelenskyy was not as hopeful with China and said that currently it was not in China’s interest to not to side with Russia. As for Iran, Zelenskyy categorically stated that Tehran will never be on Ukraine’s side as it will never be on the side of the US.

“I think Iran will never be on our side because they will never be on the side of the United States… With China, it’s more difficult because today it's not in their interest not to support Russia,” said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian President, however, expressed hope that Trump can change China’s attitude to the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that he feels China does not want to end the war.

Trump’s ‘primary funders’ charge

His comments come hours after Trump at the UN General Assembly labelled India and China as “primary funders” of Russia’s war in Ukraine. He pointed out that the US has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil, totalling a 50 per cent tariff overall, marking one of the highest penalties globally.

Trump expressed discontent that NATO allies have also failed to significantly reduce their reliance on Russian energy, which he claims is funding the conflict against themselves.

Trump suggested that stronger tariffs could deter further bloodshed if European nations join the US in this initiative, emphasising the need for immediate cessation of energy imports from Russia for any meaningful impact. He described the situation as "embarrassing" for Europe, given its geographic proximity to the conflict, and expressed eagerness to discuss these matters with European leaders present at the assembly.