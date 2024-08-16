Yunus calls up PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Bangladesh has committed to safeguarding the security and well-being of Hindus and other minority communities residing in the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, called him up and provided this assurance.

Meanwhile, the interim government was expanded on Friday, and four more advisers joined his team. The new advisers are Wahiduddin Mahmud, an economist, Ali Imam Majumdar, former cabinet secretary, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, former power secretary, and Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

With these four, the strength of the members in the interim government's advisory council rose to 21.

Yunus and 13 other advisers were sworn in on August 8, four days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government amid an uprising over government job quota reforms. Two advisers were sworn in on August 11 and one a day after.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oaths to the four new advisers at Bangabhaban, the seat of the government.