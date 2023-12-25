Yuletide spirit grips nation as people celebrate Christmas with fervour

The Christian community across the country enthusiastically celebrated Christmas on Monday (December 25) with the festive spirit being heralded by the midnight mass held in churches across the state.

In Kerala, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at the St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church in the state capital. Archbishop Thomas Jessayyan Netto of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese in Thiruvananthapuram conducted the service at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam.

In their Christmas messages to their respective congregations, some bishops and priests referred to various issues, including the wars and conflicts in the world as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming as “rescue efforts” the assault on Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists allegedly by DYFI workers who showed black flags to him.

The festivities, with traditional fervour, pomp and enthusiasm, began very early in the day for Christians with feast related preparations getting underway right from the small hours of the morning. People decorated their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and attended church in the morning.









Christians attend a Christmas mass at Saint Mary’s Garrison Church in Jammu on Monday. | PTI photo

Tourists throng Goa



In Goa, prayers, midnight masses and carols sung in praise of Lord Jesus ushered in the Christmas festivities in Goa where several people gathered at churches and beaches for the celebrations held throughout the night.



The famous Church Square in the heart of Panaji turned into a sea of people, as a large number of tourists have also arrived for the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the coastal state, which has about 30 per cent Christian population.

Keeping with the festive spirit, Goans decked up their houses in colourful lights and put up beautifully decorated cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus. Goa's beaches were crowded as night-long celebrations were organised at various beach shacks. Several tourists also joined the locals in the celebrations which continued till the early hours of Monday.

Similarly, yuletide spirit gripped Jharkhand on Monday as people gathered in churches to pray for peace and prosperity, sang carols and greeted each other with 'Merry Christmas'.



In the state capital Ranchi, thousands thronged various churches for special prayers on Sunday midnight. The churches were decorated with lights and artefacts exhibiting the birth of Jesus. Carols, hymns and prayers marked the celebration in churches.

The Christmas cheer caught on with Assam on Monday as people of all faiths joined in offering prayers and merry-making on the occasion. From midnight masses to prayers in the morning, the churches particularly came alive with the festive spirit.

Carnivals were organised at different places, including by churches, where various fun activities were organised for the visitors. People of other religions also joined the festivities, praying for peace and happiness all around.





People visit the illuminated Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas eve in New Delhi. | PTI photo

Santa’s sand sculpture



Meanwhile, a sculpture of Santa Claus has been created on Odisha's Puri Beach using sand and onions.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the 100 feet by 20 feet by 40 feet artwork using two tonnes of onion with the message 'gift a plant, green the earth'. Pattnaik and students of his sand art school took eight hours to complete the sculpture on Christmas Eve.

PM Modi greets people



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.



He said on X, “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ.”



