YouTube chief congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 live stream record

On August 23, not only did ISRO make history by successfully soft-landing the Vikram lander on the south pole of the Moon, but also set a record on YouTube by scoring over 8 million (80 lakh) concurrent views as people watched it all live.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan took to X (Twitter) on Thursday (September 14) to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for setting a live streaming record during the landing of Chandrayaan-3.

This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro . 8M concurrent viewers is incredible! https://t.co/PM3MJgkPrE

On Tuesday (September 12), YouTube India made a post on X on the feat. “Things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon! ISRO’s livestream on YouTube records a whopping 8 million concurrent viewers- we’re over the moon!” the post read.

On Thursday (September 14), Mohan shared the post and wrote: “This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at ISRO. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible!”

On August 23, India became only the fourth country — after the US, China, and former USSR — to soft-land a craft on the Moon’s surface and the first to do so on its south pole. ISRO has since shared several X posts, keeping people updated on the Pragyan rover’s activities on the lunar surface, including finding sulphur and other minor elements and recording temperature and seismic activities.

Both Pragyan rover and Vikram lander have been put to sleep mode for the lunar night and ISRO hopes that they will “wake up” once again around September 22 when they receive sunlight again and their solar batteries are recharged.