SC raps Justice Yashwant Varma: 'Your conduct does not inspire confidence'
Top court grills Justice Varma for challenging an in-house panel report that found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row
Observing that Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 30) posed sharp questions to the judge seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.
The top court asked Justice Varma why he appeared before the in-house inquiry committee and not challenge it then and there.
It told Justice Varma that he should have come earlier to the apex court against the in-house inquiry panel's report.
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih said if the Chief Justice of India has material to believe that there is misconduct by a judge, then he can inform the president and the prime minister.
‘Removal recommendation unconstitutional’
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, submitted that the in-house inquiry panel's recommendation for his removal is unconstitutional. Sibal told the court that recommendation of proceedings for removal in this manner would set a dangerous precedent.
The hearing is underway.
(With inputs from agencies)