Young people attracted to our ideology, 1 lakh youths join us every year: RSS official

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Youths in large numbers are getting “attracted to RSS ideology” and becoming a part of it every year, an office bearer of the organisation said on Sunday.

Over one lakh youths join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh each year through the 'Join RSS' platform, its national publicity head Sunil Ambekar said.

Ambekar was addressing the media on the concluding day of the three-day meeting of 'Prant Pracharaks' in Ranchi.

"A total of 66,529 people joined the RSS till June this year," he said.

Organisational expansion and the upcoming centenary year celebrations were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Ambekar said a target has been set to hold daily ‘shakhas’ (prayer rituals) in all mandals (a group of 8-10 villages) in rural areas by ‘Vijaya Dashami’ in 2025 when the organisation completes 100 years.

Changes have also been made in the structure and curriculum of Sangh training classes from this year, he said.

On a query regarding alleged religious conversion prevailing in Jharkhand, Ambekar said some people use unfair means for the purpose, which is not right.

"There is a law to prevent this and everybody should follow it. RSS has been against this practice," he said.

“The society should be worried about this, and the Sangh will be moving forward with its vision for whatever needs to be done in this regard,” Ambekar said.

On the central government declaring June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', the RSS functionary said, “Imposing the Emergency was wrong… such things should not happen in a democracy.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced that the government has decided to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured "inhuman pains" during the period.

Top RSS leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, national executive members and all prant pracharaks participated in the meeting.

Prant pracharaks, who oversee the Sangh’s 46 organisational provinces, are its full-time workers. PTI

