‘You devoted your life to serving your people’: Putin praises Modi at ‘private engagement’

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo on Monday (July 8) night for a “private engagement” during which he praised the visiting Indian leader for the work he has done for the country’s progress.

“Re-election not an accident”

“I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as prime minister. I think this is not an accident, but the result of your work over many years,” Putin told Modi as they held an informal meeting in a residence outside Moscow.

“You have your own ideas. You are a very energetic person, able to achieve results in the interests of India and the Indian people,” Putin said. “The result is obvious. India firmly ranks as the world’s third-largest economy,” Putin was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency.

“Chance to serve Motherland”

Putin said Prime Minister Modi has devoted his entire life to serving his people, and they can feel it.

As the two heads of state held an informal meeting over a cup of tea at the official residence outside Moscow, Modi recollected the recent elections in his country, saying “the people of India gave him a chance to serve the Motherland”.

“You have devoted your entire life to serving the Indian people, and they can feel it,” Putin replied.

“You are right, I have only one goal: It is the people and my country,” the prime minister said with a smile, the Tass report said.