Y S Sharmila joins Congress, YSRTP merged with Grand Old Party

Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party and daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on Thursday (January 4) joined the Congress while announcing the merger of her party with the Grand Old Party.

Sharmila was inducted to the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

“Today, I am very happy to be merging YSRTP into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSRTP is going to be a part of the Congress…Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the legendary leader of the Telugu people not only served the Congress party all his life, but also gave his life serving the Congress. Today it would give him great joy that his daughter is following in his footsteps and is going to be a part of the Congress itself,” she said.

Lauding the Congress, she said it is the largest secular party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.

“The Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country. It has always upheld the true culture of India, built our nation’s foundation up, unwaveringly served all communities, uniting all sections of the people of India (sic),” she added.

She said it was her father's dream to see Rahul as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it. Sharmila said she was happy that she was part of the Congress victory in Telangana.

She had announced her support to the Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao.

Sharmila arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

The Congress said a "very eminent personality" will join the party at 10.30 AM, Thursday at AICC headquarters here.

Asked whether she is joining the Congress on January 4, Sharmila had told reporters upon her arrival at the Delhi airport, "Yes, looks like it".

On what role she would play in the party, she said "we will know tomorrow".

After chairing her party meeting on Tuesday in Hyderabad, Sharmila had said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi.

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She could be given a post in the Congress at the national level after the merger of YSRTP with the Congress.

