Worship for political gains? CJI Chandrachud slammed for hosting Modi for Ganapati puja

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has come under a severe attack from lawyers and Opposition leaders, after he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his home for Ganapati Puja, with the Shiv Sena asking Chandrachud to recuse himself from a case involving the party.

Modi joined Chandrachud and his wife at their residence in New Delhi for the prayers on Wednesday. The two men were seen performing ‘aarti’ and praying together.

Raut targets CJI

“Our concern is that when the custodians of the Constitution meet with political leaders in this manner, it raises doubts,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

“Our case in Maharashtra, which involves the current government, is being heard before the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister is a part of it. We are concerned about whether we will get justice. The CJI should consider recusing himself from this case,” he added.

Raut also mentioned that there were many other places where Ganapati Puja was done but it was not known how many homes Modi visited.

The Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, too posted a sarcastic post.



“Okay. After the festivities are over, hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections around the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day,” she wrote.

Arms-length separation

Meanwhile, noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Modi’s visit “sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting the fundamental right of citizens from the executive and ensuring that the government acts within bounds of Constitution.

“That is why there has to be an arms-length separation between the executive and judiciary,” the Supreme Court lawyer wrote on X.

Lawyer and activist Indira Jai Singh accused the chief justice of undermining the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary. “(I have) lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI,” she said, and asked the Supreme Court Bar Association to “condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the executive”.



Worship for political gains

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto remarked: "When the 'Supreme', 'Surrender', the 'Nation' will 'Suffer'."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended Modi’s visit, saying this was restricted to prayers and this was a "part of our culture".



On his part, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP statement made it clear that the saffron party uses "worship for political gains".

Rival Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora came out in defence of Modi’s visit.



"When verdicts favour them, the Opposition praises the Supreme Court’s credibility, but when things don't go their way, they conveniently claim the judiciary is compromised,” he said.