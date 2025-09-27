World Tourism Day 2025 focus on sustainable transformation, inclusivity

World Tourism Day (WTD) is observed annually on September 27 to raise global awareness about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic impact.

Established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the date commemorates the adoption of the organisation’s statutes in 1970, which laid the foundation for the creation of UN Tourism five years later.

Theme for 2025

The theme for 2025, "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation", highlights tourism’s transformative potential as an agent of positive change and as a driver of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient transformation.

This year’s theme underlines the need for tourism to move beyond growth metrics. By focussing on sustainability, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility, tourism can truly become a force for positive change, and can shape a future that is fair, resilient, and inspiring for all.

It also reflects the urgency of rethinking tourism in the face of global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and digitalisation.

Catalyst for progress

Tourism is often recognised for its role in boosting economies, but its impact extends further. It fosters social progress, creates jobs, expands education, and opens new opportunities.

However, unlocking these benefits requires more than growth alone. A deliberate and inclusive strategy is essential, one that prioritises sustainability, resilience, and equity at the core of tourism policies and decision-making.

Achieving this demands good governance, strategic planning, robust monitoring, and alignment with long-term sustainability goals.

Sustainable tourism

Sustainable transformation begins with effective governance and people-focussed planning. Investment in education and skills, particularly for youth, women, and marginalised communities is crucial, states the UNWTO.

Innovation and entrepreneurship also play a vital role. Digitalisation and new business models offer immense opportunities. Supporting MSMEs and startups, especially those led by women and youth, can fuel inclusive prosperity and diversify economies sustainably, it further said.

At the same time, sustainable investments are critical. Tourism stakeholders must reduce emissions, conserve biodiversity, and build resilient infrastructure to protect ecosystems and secure resources for future generations.

Global collaboration

The 7th World Tourism Conference will be hosted in Melaka, Malaysia, a UNESCO World Heritage City, from September 27-29.

Alongside World Tourism Day celebrations, the event will gather policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders for sessions on inclusive tourism, AI and innovation, and sustainable investment.

In its concept note, UN Tourism stated, “Tourism has the potential not only to foster peace but also to empower, regenerate, and sustainably transform our world. The time to act is now. Let’s realise tourism’s full potential to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for all.”