World must question why UN Security Council is unable to resolve Ukraine conflict: India

As the Ukraine war continues unabated, India has said the international community must question why the Security Council, the UN’s principal organ tasked with the primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, has been rendered completely ineffective to resolve the ongoing conflict.



The remarks by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, came while he was speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on “Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine”.

He said the international community must pause and ask two pressing questions at the present juncture.

“One, are we anywhere near a possible acceptable solution?” Verma said in his remarks on Thursday (September 21).

“And if not, why is it that the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, this very UN Security Council, mandated to primarily maintain international peace and security, is rendered completely ineffective to the resolution of the ongoing conflict?”

Verma underlined that for multilateralism to be effective, outdated and archaic structures need reform and reinventing, “else their credibility will always be on the wane. And unless we fix that systemic flaw, we will continue to be found wanting.”

Ukraine President Zelenskyy addressed the Council

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (September 20) addressed the open debate held under the Council Presidency of Albania, his first in-person address to the powerful 15-nation UN organ.

Ahead of the meeting, there was intense speculation of a possible confrontation between Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the horse-shoe table but the Ukrainian leader left the Council soon after his speech and Lavrov came in later.

Verma reiterated India’s continued concern over the situation in Ukraine and said Delhi has always advocated that no solution can ever be achieved at the cost of human lives.

Underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view that “this is not an era of war” and instead it is time for development and cooperation, Verma said the escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest.

"We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.” He stressed that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment.

“The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open,” he said, adding that steps which endanger the possibility of dialogue and negotiations should be avoided.



