World’s most corrupt countries: What is India’s rank? Denmark least corrupt

Denmark is the least corrupt country in the world followed by Finland and Singapore while South Sudan is the most corrupt nation, according to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International. It has also revealed India’s rank.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

India slides to 96th rank

In the 2024 rankings, Denmark is the least corrupt country, occupying the top rank with a score of 90 out of 100. At the second place is Finland (88), followed by Singapore (84), New Zealand (83) and Luxembourg (81).

India has fallen from 93rd in 2023 to be ranked joint 96th with a score of 38 along with Gambia and Maldives. India’s neighbours Pakistan is ranked 135th (27), Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are at 151 (21).

In 2023, India’s score was 39 and this time there is a change of minus 1. From 2020 to 2022, the score was 40.

‘Corruption is a dangerous problem’

South Sudan is the most corrupt country as per the index, with a score of just 8. It is ranked 180th and last in the table. Syria (12), Venezuela (10), and Somalia (9) are in the bottom four of the rankings at 177, 178 and 179 respectively.