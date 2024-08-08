World is in most violent phase since World War II: CDS General Anil Chauhan

The world is in the most violent phase since World War II, said India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) while addressing a conference in New Delhi on Thursday.



Further, Chauhan noted that the world is passing through an “era of big global disruptions” in areas ranging from technological to environmental, economic, climate change, migration of people, peace and security.

Speaking at a conference on military ammunition in the capital, the CDS General Anil Chauhan, observed that if we look around us the world is in a turmoil. “The world is in the most violent phase since World War II," asserted Chauhan, adding that the global geopolitical environment is in a state of flux.

General Anil Chauhan further gave the examples of conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan, and Congo.



"The war may have settled down in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Armenia, but lasting peace is still elusive…,” he said, adding that the ongoing spate of violence across the globe has affected global supply chains, including defence supplies.

"Global supply chains are being affected, there is a gap between demand and supply in defence supplies," he said. However, he added that these disruptions "have given us an opportunity".

India's neighbourhood

General Chauhan also referred to India’s situation in the backdrop of the recent political crisis in Bangladesh.

India is already having to contend with a proxy war raged by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, which has suddenly escalated in Pir Panjal Range, Chauhan said. Further, "India is also facing the challenge of the prolonged border dispute with China, which is yet to abate," he added.

Weeks of street protests over job quota took a violent turn in Bangladesh, forcing Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee. The violence seems to have abated as Bangladesh is to have an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, who will assume office on Thursday, August 8.

Meanwhile, on the issue of self-reliance in ammunition, Chauhan suggested two ways, one is to create capacities rather than stockpiling and secondly, to have an intelligent inventory management instead of stockpiling.