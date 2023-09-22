'World is coming to an end on September 23': Doomsday conspiracy theories erupt

There is no end to conspiracy theories, especially with the advent of the internet and social media, when a tweet or video can go viral worldwide in no time.



The latest in the series centres around September 23, 2023. That’s tomorrow, by the way.

Why this particular date?

Netizens have realised that something horrible happens on this day in several movies, and many are convinced that the world will come to an end tomorrow.

This doomsday prediction has been flooding the internet, with people sharing their favourite theories.

For example, TikTok user @blackapplegallery369 said the belief that the world will come to an end on September 23 is because the numbers 9, 2, and 3 have appeared in several films and television shows. He then listed several movies that showed something terrible happened on September 23.

Others gave the example of an asteroid striking the earth on this date in movies like Deep Impact and Seeking a friend for the end of the world, and in the famous TV show Big Bang Theory.

The internet is replete with many other movies choosing this particular date – Sleepy Hollow portrayed a new dimension opening on this day, The Number 23 movie shows hell arriving on this day, and in Tomorrowland, disaster strikes on September 23.

In fact, there’s no shortage of examples – the film Knowing showed the earth being destroyed by a solar flare, a character in Little Shop said humans would receive a deadly threat, a Taco Bell advertisement showed a truck escaping a concentration camp – and yes, you guessed right, all on September 23.

It does seem like a bizarre coincidence that so many scriptwriters have chosen September 23 for calamities or catastrophes to occur.

So if you have any tasks to complete or you need to forgive someone or ask them for forgiveness, or if you need to express your love to that special person in your life, do it today before it’s too late!