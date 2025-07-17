World Emoji Day 2025: Meet the top, trendy emoticons of your mobile

As we gear up to celebrate World Emoji Day on July 17, the internet’s favorite tiny artforms are getting their annual moment in the sun. And no, we’re not talking about ☀️.

Emojipedia has just crowned the Most Popular New Emojis of 2025, and the winners are hilariously relatable.

A website that serves as a comprehensive reference for all things related to emojis, Emojipedia puts out these lists every year.

🏆 Here are the Top 3 New Emojis of 2025:

🥇 1st Place: Face with bags under eyes 🫟

No surprises here. This emoji is the poster child of 2025: sleep-deprived, overcaffeinated, and dangerously close to sending a passive-aggressive email. From students to remote workers, it has become the universal symbol of burnout chic.

🥈 2nd Place: Splatter

Is it paint? Is it drama? Is it Monday? The Splatter emoji is delightfully ambiguous and messily fabulous. Used for everything from creative explosions to emotional meltdowns, it’s basically the Jackson Pollock of your emoji set.

🥉 3rd Place: Shovel

Digging for truth? Burying your feelings? Shoveling snow or internet drama? The Shovel emoji has gone from garden tool to metaphorical masterpiece — and we're here for the emotional excavation.

🏅 Honourable mentions:

🫆 Fingerprint – For when you want to make your mark. Literally.

🪉 Harp – Adding a divine soundtrack to your day, or just your text.

All these emojis were approved as part of Emoji 16.0 in September 2024 and are now supported across Apple, Google, Samsung, WhatsApp, and Discord.

Emojipedia drew this list based on site searches and user interest.

Emoji trends of 2025

Here are some of the emoji trends that broke language barriers to get messages across.

1. 🫩 Emo-core is the new aesthetic.

From burnout memes to late-night DMs, the "Face with Bags Under Eyes" emoji is leading the charge in turning exhaustion into a lifestyle.

2. Visual ambiguity is in.

Emojis like Splatter thrive on the interpretation, making them perfect for a generation fluent in nuance and irony.

3. Tools are trending.

From Shovel to Wrench, emojis that represent doing the work (emotionally or otherwise) are seeing a surge in use, especially in mental health and self-care conversations.

4. Hyper-personal expression.

Thanks to newer emojis like Fingerprint and DNA (previous releases), users are leaning into emojis that say 'this is uniquely me'.

Coming soon: Most anticipated of 2025

Hold onto your keyboards!

The next big emoji update —Emoji 17.0 — is set for approval this September. Unicode’s latest batch includes early fan favorites and quirky entries.

You can vote for your most anticipated emoji over at WorldEmojiAwards.com.

Happy World Emoji Day! 🎈📱🌍