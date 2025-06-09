Work done in 11 years of Modi govt should be written in ‘golden letters’: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda has claimed that the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 11 years in office, should be written in “golden letters”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday (June 9), Nadda said Prime Minister Modi changed the country’s political culture and started the politics of performance and good governance by providing a responsible and accountable government, while the Congress-led UPA regime was marked by “corruption, scams and appeasement” politics.

“The work done for 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi for Viksit Bharat and Amrit Kaal should be written in golden words and golden letters. Because the work done is unimaginable and unique, and we should keep in mind the way in which PM Modi has changed the culture of politics of the country...,” Nadda said.

Bold decisions and Viksit Bharat

The BJP chief said Prime Minister Modi provided a responsive and a strong government, and cited repealing of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf Act amendment, demonetisation, women quota bill among the bold decisions taken by his government.

“This is a transparent and futuristic government,” Nadda went on. “These 11 years have formed the base of Viksit Bharat. Before 2014, the previous government was full of corruption and a prevailing sense of negativity. But after 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, that sentiment changed. Now people proudly say, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. In the last 11 years, we have moved forward with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’...”

Nadda mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 as one of the major feats of the government. “...If I talk about the bold decisions taken by our government in the last 11 years, it will be difficult to summarise all the bold decisions in a press conference... The country had accepted that it was not possible to abrogate Article 370, but the Modi government removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The voter turnout in the Lok Sabha was 58.46 per cent, while the turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections was 63 per cent. This change has come due to the bold decision of the Modi government.”

Economic feats, COVID management

Nadda also listed the abolishment of triple talaq and the enactment of the new Waqf Act as other bold decisions of the government. “...The Modi government made the bold decision to abolish triple talaq. Another bold decision was the enactment of the new Waqf Act. Discussions are going on. Some more bold decisions include the Citizenship Amendment Act, demonetisation, and 33 per cent reservation for women...”

Nadda also mentioned the economic achievements. “...In the last 11 years, we jumped to the fifth position from the 10th position among the world economies. The new data from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) will bring us to the fourth position. We have been the fastest economy in the world...If we talk about Operation Ganga, PM Modi proactively brought back Indian citizens from Ukraine. Not only Indians, but people from other countries also came out of Ukraine showing our flag...”

Nadda mentioned other operations such as Operation Devi Shakti, Operation Rahat, Operation Maitri, and Operation Vaccine Maitri through which India has “demonstrated proactive governance”. “Our COVID-19 management was exemplary, with the world’s largest and fastest vaccination programme...The way India responded to COVID-19, no other country could do it. In India, PM Modi fought COVID-19 with the support of the government. India gave 220 crore double doses of vaccines for free...”

Govt worked for all sections of society

Talking about development projects, Nadda said the government has “worked with deep concern for all sections of society, including SC, ST, and OBC communities”. “We have not come with the slogan of eradicating poverty, we have shown by doing welfare of the poor. The statistics are proof of this...25 crore people in the country have come out of the poverty line. In this way, extreme poverty has been reduced by 80 per cent,” Nadda said.

“At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of women-led development,” said Nadda. “From empowering Lakhpati Didis to promoting Self-Help Groups (SHGs)—the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as SC, ST, and OBC communities, into the mainstream of national development. We’ve increased maternity leave with salary and promoted women-led development, with women excelling in various fields, including space exploration (Chandrayaan),” he added.

Prime Minister Modi took oath for a third term on June 9, 2024. The Modi government marks its first anniversary in the third term and 11th overall today.

(With agency inputs)