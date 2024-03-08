Women’s Day gift: LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 100, PM Modi announces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 8) said the government has reduced the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 100 on the occasion of Women’s Day.

“Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti,” Modi wrote on his X (Twitter) handle on Friday morning.

He added, “By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them.”