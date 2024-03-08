Women's Day: Centre cuts LPG prices by Rs 100, nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The International Women's Day on Friday was marked by some key announcements, including a Rs 100 cut in cooking gas cylinder prices and nomination of philanthropist Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how his government's numerous measures have empowered women.

Modi said the reduction of Rs 100 in LPG cylinder prices will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting "Nari Shakti" (women power).

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he said in a post on X.

Attending the first National Creators' Award later, Modi urged content creators to increasingly make women a part of their work.

He said the "collaboration of content and creativity grows engagement, collaboration of content and digital brings transformation, and collaboration of content with purpose shows impact".

He urged the content creators to bring inspiration through their content and recalled that he had raised the issue of disrespect towards women from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Modi also requested them to forward the spirit of equality among parents while raising boys and girls.

He said the content creators should showcase the capabilities of "nari shakti" (women power) and gave ideas on depicting how a mother conducts her daily tasks and women from rural and tribal areas engage in economic activity.

"Content creation can help rectify wrong perceptions," he said.

Murty's nomination to the Upper House by President Droupadi Murmu was first announced by Modi as he lauded her contribution in diverse fields.

The prime minister asserted in a post on X that her presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to women power, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.

Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring." Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books.

Modi also shared short videos to highlight as to how difference schemes of his government have empowered women.

"A home is the foundation of dignity. It's where empowerment begins and dreams take flight. PM-AWAS Yojana has been a game-changer to further empowerment of women," he said on X about a scheme under which crores of homes for the poor have been built, with more women than men getting the ownership.

The PM Svanidhi scheme, a micro-credit facility for street vendors, has brouht happiness to the lives of poorest workers, who include a large number of women, he said.

The "Lakhpati Didi" scheme, an initiative for financial empowerment of women associated with self-help groups, has become a big platform to empower them, he added in another post.

Women associated with the group are a strong foundation for building a developed India, he said.

"NaMo Drone Didis are champions of innovation, suitability and self-reliance. Our Government is leveraging the power of drones to further women empowerment," the prime minister said.

The posts, made on International Women's Day, were accompanied by short videos, highlighting the positive impact these schemes have made on women.

Women have been at the centre of Modi's outreach and he has often asserted that their support to him and the ruling BJP have played a significant role in the party's successes.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May, the BJP has intensified its connect with them as it looks to score a bigger win and retain power for a third straight term under Modi. PTI

