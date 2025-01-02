With email not working, CJI asks lawyers to file paper letters for urgent listings

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday wished the lawyers and litigants a happy new year as the Supreme Court reopened after its winter vacation, which lasted from December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

“I wish you all a happy new year. May you have a happy new year, your families…,” the CJI said at the outset of the day’s proceedings.

“I am told the email for mentioning is not working. You can move the physical letters accordingly,” the CJI said, adding that such letters would be reviewed in the afternoon, with necessary orders issued for listing.

After taking charge as the CJI, Justice Khanna had stopped the practice of oral submissions for urgent listing of cases before the apex court benches.

He had said the urgent listing of cases will be permitted after the lawyers either send emails or write letters for the purpose.

Usually the lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day's proceedings for out of turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency. PTI

