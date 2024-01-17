Will visit Ayodhya Ram temple with family after Jan 22 ceremony, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will go to Ayodhya with his family after the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government's pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came." "I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents," he said.

The "Pran Prathishta" of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Earlier, when asked by PTI-Video whether Kejriwal would attend the event, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said he had "no knowledge" about it. "I believe it is important to go to (Ayodhya) but going when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going there is not necessary," he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defending the decision of his party's top leaders to decline the invite to the ceremony and alleging that the January 22 function has been made into a political event, Bharadwaj said most opposition leaders have said they will go to Ayodhya.

"Arvind Kejriwal has already been there. There should not be too much tug of war over the fact that why are you not going there when Prime Minister Modi is going or why will you not sit with him," the AAP leader said.

"The connection is with Lord Ram. You will find him on January 22 and even on January 23 or 24. I feel that if you have devotion, you will find him if you pray while sitting in office," he said.

Kejriwal was also asked about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons asking him to appear on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case.

"We will do whatever needs to be done according to the law," he said.

After he failed to appear before the ED, Kejriwal has been summoned for the fourth time in less than three months by the agency for questioning on January 18 in the case. The 55-year-old leader had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3, citing Rajya Sabha polls and Republic Day preparations.

Kejriwal had also questioned the motive behind the ED's actions, citing legal "objections" to the summons and accusing the agency of assuming the role of "judge, jury and executioner". PTI

