Will PM 'hijack' another of our guarantees and conduct caste census, asks Congress

A day after the RSS' comments on caste census, the Congress on Tuesday (September 3) wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would "hijack" another of its guarantees and conduct the caste census now with the Sangh having "given the green signal".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday (September 2) said it has no objection to collecting data on specific communities or castes, provided that the information is used for their welfare and not exploited as a political tool for electoral gains.

'Does RSS have veto power?'

Reacting to the remarks, Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said RSS's preaching on caste census raises some basic questions such as - does it have a veto power over caste census?

"Who is the RSS to give permission for caste census? What does the RSS mean when it says caste census should not be misused for electioneering? Is it to be a judge or umpire?" Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Why has RSS maintained a "mysterious silence" on the need for a constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs, the Congress leader further asked.

"Now that the RSS has given the green signal, will the non-biological Prime Minister hijack another guarantee of Congress and conduct a caste census?" Ramesh said.