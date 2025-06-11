Congress demands full debate in Parliament on India's post-Pahalgam security

The Congress on Wednesday (June 11) questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having met members of the seven parliamentary delegations sent abroad, is now willing to hold a full debate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament on the country’s post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges.

The Opposition party also asked whether the Prime Minister would at least convene a meeting or a series of meetings with leaders of all political parties to take them into confidence on India’s future strategy vis-à-vis both China and Pakistan.

Also Read: No reason to postpone Census by another 23 months: Congress

Congress demands Parliament debate

Modi on Tuesday hosted the members of the multi-party delegations, comprising parliamentarians and former diplomats, who travelled to various world capitals over the past few weeks to convey India's message on the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Now that the PM has himself met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations that had been sent to 32 countries, will he at least now - Chair a meeting or a set of meetings of LEADERS of all political parties and take them into confidence on India's future strategy vis-a-vis both China and Pakistan and the strategic implications of the CDS' revelations in Singapore?"

He also asked if the Prime Minister will agree to have a full debate in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament on the country's post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges, since the request of the INDIA bloc parties for a special session has been most unfortunately rejected.

Also Read: Fixation on size of economy alone not helping; investment not picking up: Congress

Committee on Operation Sindoor?

He further asked whether Modi will redouble efforts to bring the Pahalgam terrorists, who were reportedly involved in three earlier terror attacks in Poonch (December 2023), and Gagangir and Gulmarg (2024), to justice.

Ramesh also asked whether a group of experts like the Kargil Review Committee, which was chaired by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's father K Subrahmanyam, will be set up to analyse Operation Sindoor in detail and give its recommendations on the future of warfare, including emerging military platforms and technologies, and building national capacities for strategic communications in times of crisis.

"Will the report — after suitable redactions — be placed in Parliament like the report of the Kargil Review Committee was in Feb 2000?" Ramesh said.

(With agency inputs)