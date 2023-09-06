Will only agree to FTA with India that works for UK: Sunak

India is an “indispensable partner” but Britain will only agree to a free trade agreement (FTA) that works for the whole of the United Kingdom, British prime minister Rishi Sunak has said.



Sunak made this statement to his ministers on Tuesday (September 5) ahead of his maiden visit to India as prime minister to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week, media reports said.

The British PM briefed his team on the ongoing trade talks that have completed 12 rounds of negotiations.

Sunak, who was born in Britain but is of Indian origin, described India as an “indispensable partner” of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation. He said he wants to strengthen the relationship further.

“He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree to an approach which worked for the whole of the UK,” a Downing Street readout of the cabinet meeting said.

“The Prime Minister said India was an indispensable partner of the UK, both economically and in addressing the global challenges all democracies are facing. He said we must now strengthen the UK-India relationship,” it said.

Cementing ties

UK business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, who recently visited India, updated the UK Cabinet on the FTA negotiations, saying India was one of the UK’s largest trading partners, with a relationship worth 36 billion pounds a year.

“The Prime Minister concluded Cabinet by setting out his desire to use our growing relationship in trade, defence, and technology to build a lasting and deep partnership with India which benefits the people of the UK for decades to come,” Downing Street said.

Sunak is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his stay.

Some media reports have said he and his wife are expected to visit the Humayan’s Tomb in New Delhi.

