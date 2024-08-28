Will fight for justice: BRS Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A day after her release from jail in the Delhi excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said she believes that justice will prevail and will continue her legal fight.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was released from the Tihar jail here on Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

"I always believe that justice will prevail. We will definitely fight, and will not lose our resolve," Kavitha told reporters before departing for Hyderabad. The 46-year-old leader was in judicial custody for more than five months.

Upon her release from jail, she had said, "I will absolutely take the battle forward", signalling her intention to continue challenging the charges against her. PTI

