Why Singapore has recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala imported from India

Singapore has recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala from India alleging the presence of Ethylene Oxide at “levels exceeding permissible limit”.



In a media release, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it has directed the importer to recall the products and the process is ongoing.

“The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit,” SFA said in a statement.

“As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to recall the products. The recall is ongoing,” it added.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. It can be used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices, SFA said.

SFA stated that there is “no immediate risk” to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, “long term exposure may lead to health issues”.

It advised people who have consumed Everest Fish Curry Masala to seek medical advice.

“Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible. Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” it said.