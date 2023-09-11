Why Shahid Siddiqui is walking out of dialogue with RSS leaders

The year-long dialogue between five Muslim intellectuals and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has hit a roadblock as one of the Muslims has decided not to take part in the talks with leaders of the Sangh Parivar.



Disillusioned by the perceived lack of efforts to reduce hate speeches by rightwing leaders and non-government actors, journalist and former MP Shahid Siddiqui will no longer be talking to the RSS brass. “I have conveyed to other members that I will no longer be able to take part in the talks. The reason is clear. There is no end to the hate speeches in the country. The dialogue process was initiated because we wanted to end hate speeches but there has been no change,” Siddiqui told The Federal.

Among the Muslim intellectuals who continue to be part of the dialogue are former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, former AMU Vice-Chancellor Lt General (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, and businessman Saeed Shervani.

The Muslim group feels that even during the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana, RSS leaders did not condemn the hate speeches directed at the community. Siddiqui said the resolution of hate speeches was one of the biggest motives for starting the dialogue.

“The entire idea was to make an effort to change the narrative in the country. Now I feel disillusioned because there has been no change in the situation. Every time we used to tell RSS leaders that they should condemn hate speech whenever it is made. They agreed that hate speeches must be condemned but they still continued. There was no end,” Siddiqui added.

Wasted effort?

Looking back on the effort by the Muslim intellectuals to hold a constructive dialogue with RSS leaders, Siddiqui said he felt the process did not achieve its purpose. He added that the dialogue, which may be continued by the others, may not be able to achieve a great deal.

The Muslim intellectuals came together in August last year to form the Alliance for Education and Economic Development of the Underprivileged to work for the education of girls and modernisation of madrasas. The group decided to reach out to the RSS leadership after a former BJP spokeswoman shocked the world with her comments against the Prophet. The intellectuals wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat saying the atmosphere was toxic and there was a need for intervention either by him or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RSS leaders and the Muslim intellectuals then held several rounds of meetings. There was a mutual realisation that there was a need for a longer dialogue to end various differences. Among the issues raised by the RSS were the use of the word kafir for non-Muslims, jehad and cow slaughter.

“While talking to RSS leaders, we also started consultations with different Muslim groups and individuals. We managed to build a consensus among Muslims that we will request the Union government to bring a law against cow slaughter and we will support it. But the issue of hate speeches remained. There was no end to it,” rued Siddiqui.

Unending gulf

The differences between the two sides emerged in July when the Law Commission revisited the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Although most Muslims in the group felt the issue would equally affect all religious groups, there was a feeling that there was a definite narrative being built against the Muslims.

“We started reaching out to RSS leaders so that the narrative would cease but it never stopped. It is for this reason that I have lost hope and decided not to take part in the dialogue process,” explained Siddiqui.

While Siddiqui has decided to step away from the dialogue, he has now joined the 19-member Campaign Committee of the INDIA opposition alliance. Siddiqui is a representative of the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the campaign panel.

Political analysts feel dialogue process between Muslims and RSS collapses because some RSS members view certain statements dubbed as hate speeches in the framework of a civilizational battle.

“These dialogues between Muslims and RSS leaders have happened earlier also and they also collapsed. The BJP wants to initiate a dialogue with Christians in Kerala as it wants to increase its social base and get the votes of Christians. On hate speeches, both sides should agree to see the controversial statements from the same perspective, which does not happen,” said Jai Mrug, a psephologist and Mumbai-based political analyst.