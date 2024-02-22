Why Rahul keeps referring to Aishwarya Rai in his speeches? BJP has the answer
BJP slammed Rahul for stooping to a "new low" by constantly insulting Aishwarya Rai, and questioned Priyanka Gandhi's silence over her brother's "misogynistic" remarks
Accusing Rahul Gandhi of having a “dangerous and creepy obsession with successful and self-made women, the BJP on Wednesday (February 21) went all out to attack the Congress leader for his remarks on Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The BJP said Rahul was stooping to a "new low" by constantly referring to the 'Ponniyan Selvan' actor and demeaning her in his speeches.
This row comes after Rahul had hit out at the grand Pran Pratishtha event held on January 22 in Ayodhya, during his speeches at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.
No OBC, Dalit at Ram Mandir ceremony
In his speech, Rahul had mocked the consecration ceremony, saying that a slew of Bollywood celebrities and billionaires had attended the event but people from OBC, Dalit or tribal communities were not present despite comprising 73 per cent of the country’s population.
After which, he reeled off the names of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Modi as being prominently present at the Ram Mandir ceremony. "Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," Rahul had said.
However, the catch here is that Aishwarya had not attended the event. However, her husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were present in Ayodhya.
'Slurs' against Aishwarya
Reacting to this, the BJP Karnataka unit described Rahul as being “frustrated” by the constant rejections by Indians. “This has made him sink to a new low of demeaning India's pride Aishwarya Rai," said the statement issued by the BJP's Karataka state unit.
Further, calling him a “fourth-generation dynast, with zero achievements”, they lashed out at him for resorting to “slurs” against Aishwarya Rai, “who has brought more glory to India than Rahul Gandhi's entire family".
To drive home their point, the BJP Karnataka unit also posted clips from Rahul's speeches in which he brings up Aishwarya Rai. "Further, television channels only show Aishwarya Rai dancing. They don't show anything about the poor people," Rahul had said in another speech.
'Insult' to fellow Kannadiga
They also turned their ire against Karnataka CM Siddaramiah for remaining silent to this “insult” to a fellow Kannadiga.
"As your boss continues to insult a fellow Kannadiga, will you uphold your professed Kannada pride and speak out against such disrespect, or will you remain silent to safeguard your CM chair?" the BJP asked Mr Siddaramaiah.
Sexist landscape
Singer Sona Mohapatra too dived into this row hitting out at Congress leader Rahul for his remarks on Aishwarya. She deplored the "demeaning comments" and criticised the practice of politicians exploiting women for political gain in a post on X.
She attacked politicians who demeaned women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a “sexist landscape”.
"Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past, and irrespective you ought to know better? Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully," the singer added.
Misogynistic remarks
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s "silence" over Rahul's "misogynistic" remarks against Aishwarya Rai.
"He (Rahul) makes misogynistic comments on Aishwarya Rai Bacchan who has nothing to do with politics. Why is Priyanka silent? Is she embarrassed too? Why is SP not saying anything against these comments on their own MP’s family ? (sic)". Poonawalla said.
Media reports said that the 53-year-old Congress leader, however, was trying to emphasise how a privileged few are present in grand events like the Ram Temple ceremony, while ordinary citizens battle with the daily challenges.