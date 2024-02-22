Why Rahul keeps referring to Aishwarya Rai in his speeches? BJP has the answer

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of having a “dangerous and creepy obsession with successful and self-made women, the BJP on Wednesday (February 21) went all out to attack the Congress leader for his remarks on Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The BJP said Rahul was stooping to a "new low" by constantly referring to the 'Ponniyan Selvan' actor and demeaning her in his speeches.

This row comes after Rahul had hit out at the grand Pran Pratishtha event held on January 22 in Ayodhya, during his speeches at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

No OBC, Dalit at Ram Mandir ceremony

In his speech, Rahul had mocked the consecration ceremony, saying that a slew of Bollywood celebrities and billionaires had attended the event but people from OBC, Dalit or tribal communities were not present despite comprising 73 per cent of the country’s population.

After which, he reeled off the names of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Modi as being prominently present at the Ram Mandir ceremony. "Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," Rahul had said.

However, the catch here is that Aishwarya had not attended the event. However, her husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were present in Ayodhya.

'Slurs' against Aishwarya

Reacting to this, the BJP Karnataka unit described Rahul as being “frustrated” by the constant rejections by Indians. “This has made him sink to a new low of demeaning India's pride Aishwarya Rai," said the statement issued by the BJP's Karataka state unit.

Further, calling him a “fourth-generation dynast, with zero achievements”, they lashed out at him for resorting to “slurs” against Aishwarya Rai, “who has brought more glory to India than Rahul Gandhi's entire family".

To drive home their point, the BJP Karnataka unit also posted clips from Rahul's speeches in which he brings up Aishwarya Rai. "Further, television channels only show Aishwarya Rai dancing. They don't show anything about the poor people," Rahul had said in another speech.