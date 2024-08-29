Why Passport Seva Portal will remain unavailable from Aug 29 to Sept 2

The External Affairs Ministry has announced that the online platform for passport applications will be closed for the next four days for a maintenance activity.

As a result, no fresh appointments can be scheduled during the period, said a statement. However, the already booked appointments can be rescheduled.

“Passport Seva Portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and various authorities including Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Regional Passport Offices (RPO), Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Indian Security Press (ISP), Department of Posts (DoP) and police.”

“The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants,” the ministry's statement read.



Contingency plans have reportedly been set in place to keep any public inconvenience at bay.

The announcement specifies that all services provided through the Passport Seva Portal will be disrupted during this maintenance period. This includes the ability to book appointments for new passport applications, renew existing passports, and access other related services such as tracking application status and updating personal details. The authorities have assured that affected applicants will be notified about the new dates for their appointments as soon as the portal is back online and operational.



The Passport Seva Portal is used for booking appointments at centres across India, whether for new passport applications or renewals. On the day of their scheduled appointments, applicants are required to appear at the office in person. They are also required to provide necessary documents for verification and undergo a police verification process.

Subsequently, the passport is delivered to the applicant's registered address - either in regular or Tatkaal mode - depending on the option chosen at the time of submitting details. If the regular mode is chosen, the applicant gets the passport within 30-45 working days. Meanwhile, if the Tatkaal mode is opted for, the passport is delivered within days.