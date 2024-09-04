Why Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan are emerging as new tourist hotspots for Indians?

The former Soviet Republic, Kazakhstan, with its stunning sweeping landscapes, and Azerbaijan, with its unique mountains and historic architecture, are the emerging hotspots for Indian travellers. Bhutan with its monasteries, snow-capped mountains and exotic wildlife is another story that Indians are falling in love with. What with more Indians travelling to international destinations, in fact there is a 32 per cent growth in people taking two or more trips in a year, new countries around the world are capturing the fancy of Indians.

Traditionally, UAE, Thailand, and the USA may be favoured but beautiful former Soviet republic countries, small neighbours like Bhutan and Nepal and giants like Japan and Saudi Arabia are the places Indians are eyeing, says the Make My Trip report.

MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, recently released its ‘How India Travels Abroad’ report for the period of June 2023 to May 2024, zeroing in on the top 10 countries that Indians are flocking to.

Top searches

Interestingly, when it comes to top searches made by Indian tavellers online, Almaty in Kazakhstan and Baku in Azerbaijan have seen phenomenal growth rates of 527 per cent and 395 per cent respectively. In terms of country, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Bhutan are the most searched places.

Why Kazakhstan tops the list as emerging Indian tourist hotspot?

Kazakhstan may boast of striking mountains and salt pans, stunning lakes, gorges, and rich woods and oodles of culture and history. Lake Kaindy, located 250 km from its capital Almaty is celebrated for its beauty and uniqueness. It has 'singing dunes', snow-capped peaks making it a cheaper alternative to the Swiss Alps, and historical museums and a bustling night life in the cultural capital of Astana.

Kazakhstan holds enough such charms and more for Indian tourists. However, according to reports, Kazakhstan is becoming a hot favourite among Indians also because of the easy visa access as Indian tourists get 14 day visa-free travel. According to the Kazakh Tourism Committee, the number of Indian tourists has ‘rocketed’ since the country introduced a 14-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens in 2022.

Secondly, there are direct flights from New Delhi to Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. (Incidentally, the capital Almaty is a vibrant cultural hub which holds attractions like the Central State Museum, Zenkov Cathedral etc.) It is just a three-hour flight from New Delhi (similar to Dubai) to Almaty. Thirdly, social media travel influencers too have fanned interest in Kazakhastan with their Instagram reels.

Places not to miss here: Located in southern Kazakhstan, Turkestan is home to the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major pilgrimage site.