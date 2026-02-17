Why is Congress unable to rein in its leaders ahead of key elections?

In this episode of Capital Beat, senior journalist Javed Ansari, along with Puneet Nicholas Yadav and Samir K Purkayastha of The Federal, discussed the Congress party’s internal challenges in Assam and other states, highlighting leadership disputes, public controversies, and election preparedness.

The discussion centred on the resignation drama involving former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Bora, controversies triggered by Maharashtra Congress president Harsh Vardhan Sapkal, and remarks by veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. The episode examined whether the Congress party is struggling to maintain unity as elections approach.

The developments unfolded just days before Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s scheduled visit to Assam on February 18-19, adding urgency to the situation within the party.

Assam resignation row

Purkayastha detailed the latest developments regarding Bora’s resignation. “No, Bora has not yet withdrawn the resignation. He has sought time till tomorrow morning to take a final call,” he stated during the discussion.

He described meetings between Bora and senior Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh, and other state leaders. He noted that Rahul Gandhi had also spoken to Bora over the phone for 15 minutes. Despite these efforts, Bora did not immediately withdraw his resignation.

“From his body language, it appears he is still sulking,” Purkayastha observed, adding that Bora had indicated he would decide after discussions with his family. The panel noted that Bora is currently chairman of the Assam Pradesh campaign committee and also leads alliance negotiations with like-minded parties.

Leadership dynamics in Assam

The discussion also addressed speculation about leadership ambitions in the Assam unit. Purkayastha clarified that there was broad consensus within Congress regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership. “There is, by and large, a consensus within the Congress that Gogoi is the right person,” he said.

He pointed to internal tensions involving other leaders, including differences between Bora and Rocky Bul, and dissatisfaction over alliance discussions. “There are hints that he is not very happy with the decision to include Rocky Bul in the alliance talks,” he said.

Purkayastha described the timing of the resignation as surprising, noting Bora had recently campaigned in Lakhimpur during a “Parivartan Yatra” alongside Gogoi. He also stated, “Everything is not very rosy within the Congress fold,” referencing reports that two minority MLAs might switch sides.

Priyanka’s visit, party optics

Yadav highlighted the timing of these developments ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s Assam visit. He stated that if Bora chose to remain in the party, an announcement could follow discussions with her.

Yadav described the optics of the situation as significant. “Whatever happens, whether he withdraws his resignation, decides to stay in the party, or does not join the BJP, the basic point here is: in terms of optics ahead of the elections, what does this say about the Congress party?” he asked.

He referenced similar internal challenges in other states. “You see what’s happening in Tamil Nadu in terms of the alliance talks of the Congress… You see what’s happening in Karnataka between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. It’s basically a case of things falling apart,” Yadav stated.

Controversies beyond Assam

The panel also discussed controversies triggered by statements from other Congress leaders. In Maharashtra, state unit chief Sapkal faced criticism after comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP.

Attention also turned to remarks by Mani Shankar Aiyar. Javed Ansari addressed the veteran leader’s recent public statements. “Mani was born under protest. He is a rebel without pause,” Ansari said, referring to Aiyar’s outspoken style.

Ansari stated that Aiyar was “very disgruntled with the current leadership” and unhappy about not being consulted. He also highlighted past opportunities given to Aiyar, including a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Discipline and public messaging

The issue of party discipline featured prominently in the discussion. Ansari emphasised timing and forum for internal criticism. “There is a time and place for these things to be said. Is this the forum that on the eve of the battle you go public and start talking like this?” he asked.

He added, “Once you are in the team, yes, you make your opinion known… but you still have to lend your shoulder to the wheel.” Ansari stressed that making public remarks against party leadership could undermine unity ahead of elections.

Yadav noted that Aiyar’s comments often attract media attention but questioned their impact relative to broader organisational issues. “I really don’t think that Aiyar is such a huge factor. Everybody by now knows what Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar is all about,” he said.

Structural challenges within the party

The conversation expanded to broader organisational concerns within Congress. Yadav pointed to state-level frictions in Punjab and Maharashtra and referenced ongoing leadership rivalries within state units.

“There are deficiencies in the way Rahul has functioned or the kind of people Rahul has picked for certain jobs,” Yadav said, adding that key appointments require Rahul Gandhi’s approval.

He also raised questions about accountability mechanisms. “There is obviously no audit of the kind of work that these people have done after being brought in in those roles,” he stated.

Poll preparedness

Purkayastha outlined Congress’s strategy in Assam, including efforts to position the contest as a leadership battle between Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He noted Congress’s attempts to address internal grievances through structured engagement during Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. “Priyanka Gandhi will be meeting one-on-one this time… all 35 district presidents one-on-one, and all 21 MLAs one-on-one,” Purkayastha said. At the same time, he acknowledged ongoing vulnerabilities. “This kind of development… sends across a very negative message,” he said, referring to public perception of division.

Ansari concluded by addressing recurring issues during election cycles. “Before every election, all the general secretaries are told to please keep an eye on habitual offenders and ask them to exercise caution,” he said. However, he added, “Despite that, someone or the other still speaks out of turn.”



The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.