Why Indian passports have 4 colours: Who gets which one? Explained

India issues four different types of passports, and each colour has a specific meaning. The Ministry of External Affairs categorises them into blue, white, red, and orange, depending on the traveller’s purpose and eligibility.

Passports are more than just travel documents. They help authorities quickly identify who you are and the nature of your travel. Let’s break down what each passport colour represents.

Blue passport

The blue passport, officially called the ordinary passport, is the most common in India. Millions of citizens use it for tourism, business, education, and personal travel. Today, ordinary passports are also available as e-passports equipped with biometric chips, which ensure safer travel and faster immigration checks.

White passport

The white passport is reserved exclusively for government officials, civil servants, and defence personnel who travel abroad on official duty. Issuance of this passport involves strict verification, including departmental certification and clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Red passport

The red or maroon passport is given to diplomats, senior government representatives, and their families. Holders of this passport enjoy several privileges, such as expedited visa processing and, in many cases, visa-free entry to multiple countries. This makes diplomatic travel faster and more efficient.

Orange passport

The orange passport is issued to individuals with Emigration Check Required (ECR) status. This typically includes Indian citizens without higher educational qualifications who are travelling to specific countries for employment. These passport holders must go through additional clearance before being allowed to travel abroad.

To put it simply, blue passports are for ordinary citizens, white for officials, red for diplomats, and orange for travellers under the ECR category.

Next time you see an Indian passport, remember the colour is not just a design element. It reflects the traveller’s identity, purpose, and privileges.

