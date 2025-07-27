Why are India’s millionaires emigrating? Sanjaya Baru interview

In a compelling conversation with The Federal, author and policy commentator Sanjaya Baru delves into the motivations behind India’s growing elite migration.

His new book Secession of the Successful: The Flight Out of New India explores why wealthy Indians are turning away from the country’s economic and political trajectory. Baru unpacks the changing nature of the diaspora, India’s rhetoric-reality gap, and what the government must confront as it faces a drain of talent, capital, and credibility.

Why are so many wealthy Indians leaving the country today?

There are two things I try to explore in the book. One is the evolving class character of Indian migration—from indentured labour under the British Empire to the current wave of millionaires and business elites.

We’ve seen the emergence of a rich class in both urban and rural India over the last 25 years. They can now afford foreign citizenship, international education for their children, and property abroad.

On the demand side, Western countries—facing demographic slowdowns—are actively courting Indian talent. British universities survive on tuition from Indian students. The US tech sector thrives on Indian professionals. So, supply is meeting demand, fuelling this flight.

Why use a politically loaded word like "secession" in your book title?

The phrase “secession of the successful” was coined by American scholar Robert Reich to describe domestic elite withdrawal. I use it globally. In India, we now see the rich retreating not just into gated communities, but across national borders.

They are choosing “first world life today” instead of waiting for India’s promised “Viksit Bharat” in 2047. They are seceding not politically, but economically and socially, from the India of the present.

You say the current wave is different from earlier phases of migration. How so?

Historically, many Indians returned after studying abroad. That changed toward the late 20th century. Even Gulf migrants, who always planned to return, are now choosing to retire in the West.

The newer phenomenon is the outright surrender of Indian citizenship. The government told Parliament that 1.8 million Indians gave up their citizenship since 2014. That’s not NRI behaviour—it’s a permanent exit. They’re not coming back. They’re settling, building lives, and raising families abroad.

You point to a contradiction in the government’s outreach to the diaspora. Could you elaborate?

Prime Minister Modi often addresses huge diaspora rallies—Madison Square Garden, Wembley, Houston. Slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echo through the halls. But these audiences aren’t returning home.

It’s a kind of performative nationalism. They praise India loudly, but choose to live elsewhere. There’s a gap between patriotic rhetoric and real investment in India’s future.

Why are professionals and entrepreneurs losing faith in India’s growth story?

Because they’re tired of empty slogans. “Make in India” hasn’t delivered. The promise of a $5 trillion economy by 2020 came and went. Now the goalposts are pushed to 2047.

If “Viksit Bharat” is to be more than a slogan, the government must act urgently—and concretely—to make India worth staying for.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs face red tape, over-regulation, and increasing centralisation. The tax regime, environmental degradation, and personal safety concerns push people to move families abroad while continuing business in India remotely.

Has the government acknowledged this outflow of talent and wealth?

Yes, at least partially. The PM has spoken about “ease of doing business” and in his 2024 Independence Day speech, promised a new “ease of living” mission. But there’s been no follow-up.

There’s also an alarming trend: the government isn’t just tolerating emigration—it’s facilitating it. India has signed labour export agreements with countries like Israel and Taiwan. The foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, even justified this as a strategic asset. That mindset, I argue, is shortsighted.

What should the government actually be doing?

Start by defining what “ease of living” means. Create measurable, accountable goals—from clean air and potable water to efficient public transport and personal security.

Make it attractive to live here, not just work here. India must invest in retaining talent—not just exporting it. Reversing elite migration isn’t easy, but making India livable and predictable is the first step.

Are Indian economists ignoring this trend today?

Absolutely. In the 1960s and ’70s, economists like Jagdish Bhagwati debated brain drain policies and even proposed taxes or bans. Today, despite far higher outflows, there is silence.

Now we just celebrate Indian-origin economists in Harvard or the IMF, instead of asking why India can't retain such talent long-term.

So what’s at stake if this flight continues?

We risk losing not just capital or passports—but aspiration. India’s credibility as a place to build a life is weakening. If “Viksit Bharat” is to be more than a slogan, the government must act urgently—and concretely—to make India worth staying for.

