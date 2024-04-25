Why Aligarh varsity VC appointment during PM’s visit has political undertones

Strangely, after months of delay, the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for Aligarh Muslim University was made on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Aligarh to address an election rally.



Though the government had obtained permission from the Election Commission (EC) for the same, the sheer timing of the move and the hurry with which the Centre fast-tracked the controversial appointment in the run-up to the polls for the Aligarh Lok Sabha seat are noteworthy.

Modi’s woman card

From a list of three names, the government narrowed down the name of Professor Naima Khatoon for the post. Khatoon is the first woman VC of the university in hundred years.

By choosing a woman over the two shortlisted men for the coveted post, Modi reinforced the ‘she-card’ that he already has been playing in his poll campaigns – be it by hailing ‘nari shakti’ (women power) or showcasing the women-centric decisions taken by his government in its 10-year rule.

Controversial case, questionable timing

The most startling aspect of the appointment is that the Centre went ahead with it even though the case is pending with the Allahabad High Court, with the next hearing slated for April 29.

It is to be noted that Khatoon, the former principal of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)’s Women’s College, is the wife of Professor Mohammad Gulrez, who was the acting VC of Aligarh Muslim University before her appointment.

The High court is hearing a petition challenging the selection of Khatoon among three names for the post of VC by an executive council chaired by her husband last year. In 2023, Khatoon’s name was finalised among five others in a meeting of the university’ executive council to be sent to the AMU court. The list was further shortened to three names including that of Khatoon. Decrying conflict of interest, eight members of the AMU governing body had also submitted a dissent note against Khatoon selection by the council headed by her husband, Gulrez.

No objection from EC on sub-judice case

It is likely that the government’s move to appoint her when the Model Code of Conduct is in place and the EC’s nod for the purpose will be raised in the court.

While conveying to the Union Ministry of Education on April 9 that it had no objection to the appointment of the VC, the EC had, however, said that the government mustn’t aim for “publicity” or “political mileage” from such appointments. The poll body, however, failed to specify that it should only concern cases which are not sub-judice.

The political and electoral impact of the appointment is hard to miss, considering it was cleared by the government on April 22, the very day Modi visited Aligarh.

Hurried appointment

The appointment of a VC to the university had been pending for more than a year following the exit of Professor Tariq Mansoor on April 23, 2023. A month or so before his retirement, Mansoor had appointed Gulrez as the pro-vice-chancellor (PVC). This paved the way for Gulrez to officiate as VC till the appointment of his wife to the post.

Mansoor soon joined the BJP and became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He is also the party's national vice-president.

It is interesting to note how the central government, which so far had been quiet on the matter, showed promptness in appointing Mansoor’s successor after the high court in a January 9 hearing this year made significant observations on the case.

“One of the issues is with regard to administrative law in the matter of selection and appointment of Vice-Chancellor as wife of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor was very much a candidate to the post in question and yet the Vice-Chancellor instead of recusing himself from selection process in view of Section 27 of the regulations framed for conducting the business of the Executive Council of the University, not only chaired the Executive Council but also participated in preparation and finalisation of select list by voting himself,” the court observed.

More significantly, the judge ordered the same day that “if any selection is made on the post of Vice Chancellor, the same shall abide by the result of this petition.”



