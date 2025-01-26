Who is Raman Rajamannan, Kerala’s tribal king invited to Republic Day parade?

Raman Rajamannan, the ‘king’ of Kerala's Mannan community, was among a host of special guests who attended the 76th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi on Sunday (January 26).

He was accompanied by his wife Binumol. Kerala Minister for Welfare of SCs/STs OR Kelu had handed over the Republic Day invitation to Rajamannan. Interestingly, this was the first time a tribal king attended the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Rajamannan, the only tribal king in Kerala, and his wife flew to Delhi on Wednesday. They will visit various places after the parade and return to Idukki on February 2.



In a social media post, the Kerala minister said that all their travel expenses will be borne by the Scheduled Caste Development Department.

Leads ordinary life

Rajamannan is the head of 300 families of Mannans, a tribal clan living in 48 settlements in the Idukki district. The king holds a special place in the rituals and festivities of the Mannan community.

The king wears a royal headgear called 'Thalapav' and ceremonial clothes while attending public functions. Two soldiers are always deployed to protect him. King Rajamannan’s original name is Binu S.

He took the reins of his little kingdom, back in 2012, after the death of Aryan Rajamannan. An economics graduate, Rajamannan lives an ordinary life as a farmer. He doesn't have a royal palace or a chariot. Instead, he resides in a simple house and manages a local temple along with his family.



No rights or duties

The king has no rights or duties in civil society, but oversees community matters with the help of four upa rajas (deputies), one ilayaraja (prince), and a 50-member council of ministers, known as kaanis, reported The Indian Express.

The Mannan community reportedly follows a matrilineal system, meaning women hold the inheritance rights.