Who is Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal?

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was asked to give a list of six people he wanted to meet on a regular basis in Tihar jail, Bibhav Kumar’s name prominently figured on that list. The other names on the list included Kejriwal's wife, son, daughter and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak.

This is not surprising as Kumar, who was Kejriwal's personal secretary, is viewed as the ultimate ‘AAP insider” and wields unparalleled influence within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Though Kumar has been involved in a few controversies earlier, his alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, has pushed him into the spotlight like never before.

In the complaint, Maliwal alleges that Kumar slapped, kicked, beat her with a stick, and hit her in the stomach while she was at the Delhi CM’s house on May 13.

Notably, both Maliwal and Kumar started working with Kejriwal around the same time around two decades ago. So, who is Bibhav Kumar?

Kumar and Kejriwal go a long way back

Kumar, who hails from Bihar, has a long association with Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia having worked with them from the time they had started their NGO Parivartan. According to media reports, Kumar shares the same close relationship that Kejriwal has with Sisodia. Though he works as Kejriwal's personal secretary, they do not have a typical boss-employee relationship.

Kumar got closer to Kejriwal when he edited videos for a magazine published by the ‘India Against Corruption' movement in 2011.

When AAP formed the government in Delhi in 2015, Bibhav Kumar was hired as Kejriwal’s private secretary and was re-appointed to the same post in 2020 when the AAP formed the government again.

Right-hand man

According to reports, he is considered to be Kejriwal's 'right-hand man' and decides his daily routine. A source told The Print, “He is Kejriwal’s eyes and ears. Be it calling party leaders, or even officials, fixing Kejriwal’s daily schedule, appointments, travel, Kumar handles everything.” As personal secretary, Kumar also ostensibly took care of Kejriwal’s food and medicines when they were on the road together.

The Print report said that Kumar got embroiled in a controversy when he allegedly paved the way for Yogendra Yadav's exit from AAP. In 2015, when Kejriwal was at loggerheads with Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, he managed to reportedly prove that Yadav was giving critical information to the media against AAP. And this eventually led to his expulsion.

Bibhav Kumar is also viewed as the ultimate 'AAP insider' due to his closeness to the AAP leadership.

Termination and ED raid

In April, the Delhi government's directorate of vigilance terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar citing a criminal case filed against him by one Mahesh Pal, who works in Noida Development Authority, in 2007 for abusing and threatening him.

The vigilance department said that the criminal case registered against him was not investigated before his appointment. The order further stated that the charges against Bibhav Kumar were grave in nature, including charges of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

An order issued by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar stated that Kumar’s services were terminated with immediate effect as he was appointed in violation of Central Civil Service Rules related to temporary appointment.

“…The prescribed procedure and rules for the said engagement of Sh Bibhav Kumar were not scrupulously followed, so, such engagement is illegal and void-ab-initio,” read the order, adding that his services were being terminated with immediate effect.

Kumar contested this decision by filing an Original Application (OA) before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). However, the CAT did not stay the termination order stating that such a measure would be premature.

Kumar's sacking came a few days before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Kumar in the Delhi excise policy case. They reportedly interrogated him to get some clarifications on certain documents relevant to the investigation.

In February, the ED conducted raids at 12 locations, including premises linked to Bibhav Kumar and AAP lawmaker ND Gupta.

Bungalow controversy

Six months ago, the vigilance department had ordered the Public Works Department (PWD) to cancel the allotment of Kumar's Type-6 bungalow, which was given to him in March 2021. The bungalow was allotted to him in violation of the rules, said the department.

However, he did not vacate the bungalow. Last month, when the Vigilance Department dismissed him, PWD had asked him to vacate the bungalow within a month.