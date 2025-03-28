When three pillars of democracy work together, good governance happens: Adityanath

Lucknow (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said good governance happens when the three pillars of democracy -- legislature, executive and judiciary -- work together.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state-level "Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival-2025" at the Vidhan Bhavan, the youth should develop leadership skills and serve the nation by contributing to the three pillars.

"The entire system of the country is run by these three pillars. When all three work together, it helps in achieving the goal of good governance," Adityanath said.

Yuva Sansad aims to develop leadership qualities in every sphere of life, he said.

The chief minister asked the Youth Parliament participants to break away from the beaten track and try to do some good that becomes an inspiration for the society.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Minister of State for Sports (Independent Charge) Girish Chandra Yadav, among others also spoke at the event. PTI

