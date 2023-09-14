WhatsApp is on WhatsApp now; did you get the message?

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp, which has recently launched a slew of features – from chat locking, ‘creating stickers’ feature to WhatsApp channels – has rolled out WhatsApp Chat, its official chat account.



According to reports, WhatsApp’s official chat account will provide users information on all the new features added to the service along with tips and tricks. Several WhatsApp users in India have already received such messages.









WhatsApp’s rival Telegram has a similar feature, where the official Telegram account gives information on useful features and tips to navigate through the platform.



It is reported that WhatsApp’s parent company Meta was working on this feature for a long time and the same has materialised now.

How will the chat work?

A user will not find the ‘Official WhatsApp Account’ on his or her chat list and the first message has to come from WhatsApp’s side in a two-step verification process.









The account which bears the name ‘official WhatsApp Account’ has a green checkmark. The account will not ask for any personal information and users should be wary about similar-looking accounts without a verified checkmark.



Once verified by WhatsApp, a user will receive chats from the official account just like one gets a friend or colleague’s chat.

The first time you open a message from this account, WhatsApp will provide you information about the chat and the purpose behind its creation. You will also get details of other new features that have been launched and tips to use the platform efficiently.

A user, however, cannot send chats or make calls to this account.

What if I don’t want to chat with WhatsApp?

Like any other account, you can block the official WhatsApp’s chat account if you don’t want to engage in a chat or receive information.