What’s making Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra a bumpy ride in BJP-ruled Assam

It was a roller-coaster ride through potholes and puddles in most of the 480-km stretch from Thoubal in Manipur to Nagaland-Assam border point at Haluwating. Leaving behind the bumpy road, when Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Unite India Justice March) reached the plains of Assam on January 18, the fifth day of the road journey that was flagged off at Thoubal on January 14, it faced a new challenge. The hegemonic BJP and its fringe elements have pulled out all the stops to put a spanner in the yatra, indicating that the saffron brigade this time is in no mood to allow the Congress leader a seamless journey. Hurdles for BJNY in Assam The BJP is in power in all the northeastern states barring Mizoram, but its Hindutva ideology has firmly taken root only in Assam and Tripura. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) that seeks to battle that ideology is facing a counter-offensive in Assam, the state where the saffron party has a very strong political and ideological presence. The first sign of reprisal came as soon as the Yatra crossed over to Assam from Nagaland. The route was flanked with hoardings seeking “Justice for Angkita.” Angkita Dutta, daughter of former Assam Pradesh Congress president Anjan Dutta, was expelled from the Congress for “anti-party activities” after she accused Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV of being “sexist and chauvinistic.”

Hoardings seeking 'Justice for Angkita' on the route of Rahul's Yatra. Photo: Samir K Purkayastha

As state president of the IYC, she claimed to have faced “harassment and gender discrimination” from Srinivas. With the hoarding campaign, the BJP tried to spin a counter justice narrative even as the Congress claimed that Angkita has been “weaponised” by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. FIR against yatra for 'deviating from route' The Assam leg of the journey so far has also encountered a series of administrative and political disruptions, including filing of an FIR against the BJNY and its principal organiser KB Byju for allegedly deviating from the assigned route in Jorhat town. The FIR was lodged on January 18 minutes after Rahul took the battle to Sarma’s door, dubbing him the most corrupt chief minister of the country. The Wayanad MP was again prevented from visiting Srimanta Sankardeva’s birthplace Bordowa (also spelled as Batadrava) on Monday (January 22) morning as the visit coincided with the Ram temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. The 15th century social reformer and Vaishnavite saint Sankardeva was a symbol of Assam’s inclusive culture that has been allegedly under attack under the BJP regime. The BJNY was also denied permission to pass through the main thoroughfares of Guwahati on Tuesday (January 23). Similar administrative hurdles were also put up in BJP-ruled Manipur. The yatra flag-off ceremony had to be shifted to Thoubal as the state government refused permission in the capital city of Imphal. Invitation to address varsity students revoked In what came as a fresh challenge for the Yatra, on Tuesday morning, Rahul alleged that while he was supposed to interact with several hundred students of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, (USTM) in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, bordering Assam, his invitation was revoked after the involvement of Home Minister Amit Shah. He claimed the directive to the varsity authorities was conveyed by the Union minister through the Assam chief minister's office. Keeping in step with the spirit of the Yatra, Rahul, however held a spontaneous interaction with students at a nearby hotel on the suppression of voices and individual freedoms by the current government. After the conversation, he addressed a huge group of students gathered on the road near the USTM university in an impromptu speech. "I wanted to come to your university and address you, listen to you. But what happened is that the Home Minister of India called up the Chief Minister of Assam and the CMO called up the leadership of the university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students," he said, addressing students and others from atop his Yatra bus in the Assam-Meghalaya border. Physical attack on yatra in Assam The Yatra encountered ugly stretches too. It took a violent turn when BJP supporters on Sunday (January 21) even went to the extent of physically attacking participants of the rally, leaving Assam Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah with a bloody nose. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's vehicle too came under attack.