    • The Federal
    ICC Womens World Cup 2025
    x
    Women’s World Cup fever gripped India in 2025, becoming one of the year’s most-searched sporting events. | File photo

    What Indians searched in 2025: Google reveals the top 10 list

    A mix of cricket, AI, major festivals and celebrity names dominated India’s search behaviour across 2025, according to Google’s annual trends report

    The Federal
    4 Dec 2025 8:20 PM IST

    From cricket championships to AI breakthroughs and spiritual gatherings, Google’s Year in Search 2025 shows what India looked for most online. The IPL, Google Gemini, Asia Cup, Maha Kumbh and more topped the charts, reflecting the country's shifting interests and daily conversations.

    Here are the top searches that dominated India’s Google trends in 2025:

    • IPL

    • Google Gemini

    • Asia Cup

    • ICC Champions Trophy

    • Pro Kabbadi League

    • Maha Kumbh

    • Women's World Cup

    • Grok

    • Saiyaara

    • Dharmendra

    Google searches2025IPLKumbh Mela
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X