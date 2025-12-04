What Indians searched in 2025: Google reveals the top 10 list

From cricket championships to AI breakthroughs and spiritual gatherings, Google’s Year in Search 2025 shows what India looked for most online. The IPL, Google Gemini, Asia Cup, Maha Kumbh and more topped the charts, reflecting the country's shifting interests and daily conversations.

Here are the top searches that dominated India’s Google trends in 2025:

• IPL

• Google Gemini

• Asia Cup

• ICC Champions Trophy

• Pro Kabbadi League

• Maha Kumbh

• Women's World Cup

• Grok

• Saiyaara

• Dharmendra