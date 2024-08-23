What are BHISHM Cubes that Modi gifted Zelenskyy?

The prime minister also shared photos of him gifting the Cubes to Zelenskyy, on X .

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi presented the four BHISHM Cubes to the Ukraine government, to help expedite the treatment of the injured and save precious lives in the country which is currently engaged in a war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Indian prime minister for the gesture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23) presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his visit to the war-ravaged country.

Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a unique effort which will ensure medical facilities in a rapidly deployable manner. It consists of cubes which contain medicines and equipment for medical care. Today, presented BHISHM cubes to President @ZelenskyyUa . pic.twitter.com/gw3DjBpXyA

What are BHISHM cubes?

BHISHM cubes are compact and portable medical units which contain medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations.

According to MEA, each BHISHM Cube has surgical equipment for a basic operation room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day.

“The Cube can handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc.,” the statement said.

The Cube, which can operate in challenging environments, can generate its own power and oxygen in limited amounts. This will come in handy during critical moments in remote areas where the war is being fought.

Indian team to provide initial training

The statement said that a team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the Cube.

The gesture by Modi underscored India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine, MEA said in the statement.

It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after the country became independent in 1991, and his trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.