We hope Nitish and Mamata will remain with INDIA bloc: Congress

Asserting that the INDIA bloc was not imploding despite the BJP’s attempts, the Congress voiced hope on Saturday (January 27) that both Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee will remain with the opposition alliance.

The remarks came amid reports that Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar may return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told the media that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was trying to get in touch with Nitish Kumar but they had not been able to connect.

Ramesh added that Kharge had already established contact with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had also written to her.

"I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc," Ramesh said.

Banerjee has announced that her TMC will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in West Bengal.

Nitish Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after cutting ties with the BJP. He is said to be planning to return to the BJP fold.