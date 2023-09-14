Watch: In sari and slippers, Mamata goes for jog in Madrid; plays accordion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned heads in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday morning as she went for a jog dressed in her quintessential white sari and slippers, with a smartwatch on her wrist to boot. Banerjee, who is known for her fitness routine, shared a video of her jogging along with members of her entourage in a park in Madrid. She captioned it: “Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!”





The Trinamool Congress supremo is known to walk on the treadmill every day. She had shared a video in May, walking on the treadmill while holding a cute puppy. In 2019, she went on a 10-km jog along with her team members while on a visit to Kurseong in North Bengal. In 2015, she had decided to take an impromptu walk around London simply to beat jet lag — alone. It had turned out to be a 7-km walk, once again done in her usual rubber flip flops and white cotton sari. She only had a shawl to beat the cold breeze. Her security team later rushed to join her. “Music is forever” In another video posted from Madrid, she is seen playing “We shall overcome” on the accordion in a park. The caption reads: “Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.”

