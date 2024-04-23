‘Was apology same size as ads?’: Supreme Court confronts Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 23) questioned whether the size of the apology published in newspapers by Patanjali Ayurved was similar to its full-page advertisements earlier for its products.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna told the court that the apology was published in 67 newspapers at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

In response to this, Justice Hima Kohli asked, “Has the apology been published prominently? Same font and size as your earlier advertisements?” When Rohatgi said that the company had spent lakhs, the court replied, “We are not bothered.”

Fresh set of apologies



What Patanjali published in the newspapers was a small, one-paragraph apology that read, “Patanjali Ayurved fully respects the dignity of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. We sincerely apologise for the mistake of publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after our advocates made a statement in the apex court. We are committed to not let such a mistake be repeated ever in the future. We reassure you that we shall remain committed to uphold the constitution and the dignity of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

Patanjali’s counsel also informed the court that they had filed a fresh set of apologies, to which the court asked why the apologies were filed only the previous day and said it should have been done earlier.

Not a proxy plea: Rohatgi



The SC bench then said that it had received an application asking for a fine of Rs 1,000 crore on the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for its case against Patanjali. On being asked by the court whether it was a proxy plea by his clients, Rohatgi asserted that they did not have anything to do with it.

Ramdev told the court that he would publish a bigger apology in newspapers, and the bench adjourned the matter for a week.

‘Don’t degrade allopathy’



On April 16, the apex court had warned Ramdev and Balkrishna against any attempt to "degrade allopathy" and permitted them to tender a "public apology and show contrition" within a week in the contempt proceedings in the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

The court, however, had made it clear that it was not letting them "off the hook" yet.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

(With agency inputs)

