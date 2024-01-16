War rooms at airports: Scindia outlines 6-point action plan to manage flight delays

'War rooms’ will now come up at the six metro airports to immediately address any issues that inconvenience passengers.

This announcement was made by Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 16.

Outlining a six-point action plan to tackle challenges at airports, he said, sufficient CISF manpower will also be made available round-the-clock at these airports.

In a post on X, Scindia, said that in view of the recent fog-induced disruptions to domestic and international flights, new SOPs (standard operating procedures), were also being issued to airlines to "mitigate passenger inconvenience". 'War rooms' will be set up by airports and airline operators at all six metros to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy," he said,

In response to passenger outcry

Scindia's announcement comes after a recent huge passenger outcry over battling flight delays, cancellations and poor communications by IndiGo and other airlines, including national carrier Air India, due to bad weather.

In addition to these SOPs, Scindia said in his post that they have sought 'incidence reporting thrice daily' for all the six metro airports. Moreover, Scindia said that Runway 29L at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport had been made CAT III operational, which means that the runway is able to handle take-offs and departures even during dense fog scenarios.

Runway 10/28, which also hold CAT III status and also the airport’s oldest runawy was shut last year after G20 Summit for maintenance. It would be made operational soon, he added.

Category III (CAT-III) is concerned with a bunch of international standards for precision instrument approach and landing in adverse weather conditions. It has advanced autopilot and ground equipment that enables aircraft to land in very low visibility conditions, such as dense fog or heavy rain.

DGCA issues SOPs

On Monday, the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) issued a set of SOPs, which said that flights can be cancelled sufficiently in advance if passengers are expected to be delayed beyond 3 hours. The key SOPs announced included directions on cancellation policies, sensitising staff and providing real-time information to passengers.

Earlier, after passengers were venting their fury over flight delays and cancellations, Scindia posted on X on Sunday (January 14) appealing for patience from passengers when "unprecedented fog" in Delhi, i.e., when visibility "dropped to zero between 5 am to 9 am". He asked passengers to allow them to address their issues.

According to the miniser the decision to suspend flights operations at Delhi airport was taken keeping passenger safety in mind. Over 100 services were either cancelled or delayed on Sunday and on Monday, it was more than 150.

He had then said that SOPs "aimed at enhancing communication and passenger facilitation" would be issued to all airlines soon.