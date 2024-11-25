Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Muslim Personal Law Board calls it 'undemocratic', 'unconstitutional'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during the first day of its two-day conference at Bengaluru on Sunday (November 24) opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

The AIMPLB discussed several issues on Sunday, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The spokesperson of the AIMPLB Syed Qasim Rasool told ANI, “In the conference, we addressed various issues facing our community. We discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, explaining our opposition to it and outlining our next steps. We also talked about the Uniform Civil Code, which has already been enacted in Uttarakhand. We have decided to challenge this act in the High Court.”

Hate speeches

Rasool was also concerned about the increase in hate speeches across the country, and said several leaders were making troubling statements about Prophet Mohammad, which is unacceptable to Muslims worldwide. He also pointed out that every day a new dispute arose at some mosque, and it was followed by court orders for a survey.

“We will use all legal and constitutional provisions available against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Today, they are targeting Waqf and the UCC; tomorrow, they could target the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee or the Hindu Endowment Act. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is anti-democratic, anti-constitutional, and illogical,” said Rasool.

The Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to implement several reforms including stricter audits, transparency, digitisation, and legal procedures to reclaim illegally-occupied properties.

As a part of the parliamentary process, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is meeting with legal experts, Waqf Board members, government officials, and representatives from the Muslim community to gather inputs on the various issues involved.