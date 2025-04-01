Lok Sabha to take up Waqf Bill for consideration, passage tomorrow

The Waqf Bill, which was amended after the report of a joint parliamentary panel, will be taken up for consideration and passage on Wednesday (April 2) in the Lok Sabha.

After eight hours of proposed discussion, Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the debate and seek the approval of the House for its passage.

The issue came for discussion at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said.

Disagreement over debate hours

Earlier on Tuesday, INDIA bloc parties walked out of the BAC meeting in protest against the Centre’s refusal to grant adequate time for discussion on the Bill. While the Opposition was demanding a minimum of eight hours of discussion, the government pushed for four hours.

The government said there would be discussion on statutory resolution denouncing imposition of central rule in Manipur, hence not more than eight hours can be given for Waqf Bill.

Opposition walkout

After some Opposition parties walked out of the meeting, the Centre agreed to an eight-hour discussion while assuring that if needed more time may be allowed by the Speaker after talking a sense of the House.

“Waqf Bill to be moved for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha tomorrow at 12 pm. Government agreeable to an eight-hour discussion, extendable after taking a sense of the House. Opposition parties’ demand for 12 hours of discussion an excuse to run away from the discussion,” Rijiju said.

Opposition decries Bill

While introducing the Bill last year, the government had proposed referring it to a joint committee of the two Houses.

After the report was submitted by the panel, the Union Cabinet had approved certain changes to the original Bill based on the committee's recommendation.

Home Minister Amit Shah would reply on the discussion on Manipur, the sources said.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the Bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill.